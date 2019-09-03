Paula Tavera Asencion, 89, of Seguin, was called to the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born on January 25, 1930 to Tomasa (Gomez) and Sisto Tavera in Seguin, where she remained a lifetime resident. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served as a Guadalupana for over 68 years. She will be remembered for her commitment and volunteer work with the church.
Paula married Tomas Asencion in 1947 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin. He preceded her in death in 2015 after 67 years of marriage. Together they raised six daughters, Mary Lou (Joe) Sassenhagen, Yolanda (Victor) Hernandez, Mary Ann (Cesareo III) Guadarrama, Rose Asencion and Ann Marie (Edward Jr.) Reyes. Paula is also survived by, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Volanda and Feliz Asencion.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn in Seguin. Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Seguin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cesareo Guadarrama IV, Michael Guadarrama, Tyler Asencion, Victor Hernandez III, Jimmy Ramirez III, and Rene Castilleja. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Tavera and Jose Tavera Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Tx. 78155.