David Sassenhagen, Sr. age 78 of Seguin Texas, passed away at his home on February 11, 2021. David was born on October 31, 1942 to Otto (Arturo) Sassenhagen and Petra (Luna) Sassenhagen in Seguin.
David is preceded in death by his loving wife Rosario Sassenhagen of 54 years, his parents Otto and Petra, daughter Josephina Sassenhagen and his brother Gilbert Sassenhagen.
David was well respected in the community and was a loyal, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He very much enjoyed attending the football games, concerts and activities of his grand kids. He also really enjoyed the Seguin concerts in the park where his long-time neighbor, Charles, played the tuba in the symphony.
David Sr. was an avid outdoorsman. From hunting, to fishing, to camping, being outside was something that he loved to do. He was an honorary PIT crew member of the Good Times Racing crew and rode with “the guys” to many of their races. He never wanted to miss an event and he always made sure to record all the drag races that aired on tv. David was a family man, he loved to BBQ, and cook good food. As a young man he was a cook on the Randolph Air Force base and his family heard many stories of his time there at the base. He also enjoyed rebuilding classic automobiles with his brothers. Watching sports on tv was a favorite pastime especially college and NFL football, he even liked classic football games that were often on when family would come over.
David loved fiercely. He was a good and decent man who would give the shirt off his back if you asked for it. He didn’t ask many questions, just trusted that he had surrounded himself with the right tribe who would make decisions for him in the best ways possible. Our love for David is only out measured by the love he had for his wife Rosario. We know that there is rejoicing at being reunited once again. He will be missed and we are all beyond blessed to have been just a small part of his incredible life.
David is survived by his loving daughters: Isabel Gutierrez (Richard) of Seguin, Yolanda Guerrero (Jeffery) of Seguin. By his sons: David Sassenhagen Jr. (Veronica) of Seguin and Abel Sassenhagen (Roni) of Round Rock, Texas. Grandchildren: Richard Gutierrez, Christopher Gutierrez, James DeLaGarza, Jennifer DeLaGarza, Jacob DeLaGarza, Jasmine Nance, Bryan Sassenhagen, William Sassenhagen, Alice Gabrielle Sassenhagen, Darin Sassenhagen, Benton Sassenhagen, Markus Sassenhagen. Step grandchildren: Ray Vigil, Cory Vigil, Briana Holguin, Peter Gabriel Vigil. Great grandchildren: Makayla Gutierrez, Josiah DeLaGarza, Mariah DeLaGarza, Bradin DeLaGarza, Arianna DeLaGarza and Jaysun DeLaGarza.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Palmer Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. The family will fulfill David’s wishes of cremation and the burial of his cremated remains will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank their family and friends for all the well wishes and condolences at this difficult time. Your love and support is received with great appreciation.