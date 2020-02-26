Betty Sue Meckel was born to Walter Leonard & Elsie Lee (Hoover) Flynn on August 10, 1946 in Seguin, Texas. She passed from this life on February 21, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Shirley West and Jeanette Steubing and nephew, Jason Steubing. She is survived by her loving husband, of 55 years, Jimmie Meckel of New Braunfels; daughters, Laura Ann Timmermann (John) of New Braunfels and Shelly K. Helmke of Canyon Lake; brother, William “Sonny” Flynn (Janet) of Kirby; grandchildren, Jordan Mata Gonzalez (Mario), Ashley Lauren Smith (Klayton), Brookelynn Helmke and Justin Ray Kropp; one great-granddaughter on the way; brother-in-law, Aubrey Steubing; nephews, Brian Flynn (Shana Gibson-Flynn), Jim West (Lorri), Clay Steubing; niece, Jenny Steubing Ward (Glenn); numerous other relatives and dear friends.
She will always be remembered for helping to raise so many children in her home, including grandchildren. She is truly Loved and Missed by so many. She will always be our Angel on Earth, as well as, our Guardian Angel in Heaven.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Comal Cemetery, 301 S. Peace Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com .