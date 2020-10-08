Betsy C. Lafitte, of Seguin, passed away October 3, 2020 at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Murdoch and Helen Ferguson and husband Patrick Lafitte. She is survived by her lovely daughters Michelle and Helen Lafitte.
Betsy came to America October 24, 1964 from Glasgow, Scotland. She married the love of her life Patrick Lafitte on July 31, 1984. Betsy, Patrick and their girls moved from Laurel, Maryland to Seguin, Texas July 31, 1994.
Betsy worked for Seguin Assisted Living as a Medication Aide for over a decade and retired in 2016. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.
Betsy enjoyed arts and crafts. Throughout the years she made several crafts for her daughters and people around her. She also enjoyed her time with plants and strived to give each plant a great life.
