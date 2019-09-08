Joe Raymond Tocquigny, 90, passed away on September 5, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, Texas on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5 p.m. with dear friends Harry and Linda Dietz officiating.
The son of Alexander and Balbina Tocquigny, Joe was born and raised in Carrizo Springs, Texas, where he and his four older siblings, Rosalie, George, Alex and Bobby, worked on the family farm. He met his future wife, Beverly Stone, while a student at Carrizo Springs High School, but they were acquaintances as early as first grade. Joe worked his way through the Texas College of Arts & Industries (now Texas A&M Kingsville), where he earned a BA degree in Education and taught High School Agriculture. Beverly received her Master’s in Education from Texas A&M. Joe and Beverly were married for 62 years until her death in 2015. They had three daughters.
In his early career, Joe held a number of jobs in agriculture and education in various Texas communities including Weslaco, College Station, where he was a swine specialist for Texas A&M. After living in Canton and Beaumont, the family moved to Seguin in 1968. Joe taught Agriculture, and became the Vocational Administrator at Seguin High School. He enjoyed training many of the community’s farmers and tradespeople.
Joe had an intense appreciation for natural beauty, a love of nature and a passion for gardening that lasted a lifetime. This was a source of inspiration for many people and provided the foundation for much of the meaning in his life. Joe loved a good barbeque, a cold beer, and being with his family. He appreciated an occasional joke. And, as a born teacher, he had a gift for storytelling.
Throughout all the moves Joe made with his family, he always had a home garden with a bed of fresh vegetables, and often a small pond. Soon after moving to Seguin, Joe’s back yard garden grew into a small business. Founding the Green Gate Garden Center in 1974, Joe found his calling as a commercial nursery operator. Joe, Beverly and daughter Elise worked hard and developed the business into a thriving wholesale and retail facility that served customers throughout Central Texas. Joe had a talent for growing and propagating almost any type of plant, and his expertise was passed on to Elise, and Ronnie Mertz who was as close as a son. Through 50 years of work, a rich network of friends across the state shared his passion and appreciated his talents and wry sense of humor. Appreciative to all who have contributed to making the Green Gate a success, the Tocquigny family plans to continue operating the business, serving Seguin and surrounding areas.
Joe is survived by his sister, Rosalie Oelkers, his three children, Yvonne Tocquigny, Elise Tocquigny and Sheryll Reynolds. He has four grandchildren, Travis Pantin, Laurel Pantin, Isaac Babb and Leslie Reynolds. One great-grandson, Ellis Schwartz.
Thank you to Patsy Tucker, Janie Parada, and Christy Wellman for their service as tireless and loving caregivers. Thank you also to the GRMC Hospice Team who cared for him in his last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
