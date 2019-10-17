LeRoy Vincent Fey 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LeRoy Vincent Fey, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on October 15, 2019. You may visit www.treshewell.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette … Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesLocal couple announces plans to create a sand volleyball complex2 collection sites to reopen, 1 remains closedWoman finds strength in family, work during cancer battleSeguin alums seek to create new tequilaAustin-based film featuring local actress to premier at festivalJohn David ZunkerPLDA has plan, agreement with GBRA to restore damProsecutor seeking bid for 25th District Judge seatFastest highway bumps up toll ratesPLDA has plan, agreement to restore dam Images CollectionsGuadalupe County Fair & Rodeo 2019Pumpkin PatchClassic chicProst to OctoberfestHouse on the moveBlessing of the AnimalsPOW/MIA Flag Raising