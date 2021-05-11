Clinton Dean Darnell, age 49 of Seguin and Corpus Christi, passed away on May 8, 2021.
Clinton was born on November 16, 1971 in Pasadena, Texas to Patricia Suzanne (Krell) and Danny Joe Darnell. Clinton was a 1990 graduate of Seguin High School.
He will be remembered as the owner and operator of A-1 Tri County Plumbing here in Seguin. Clinton enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf. His most precious times were spent with his family and friends whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include his children, Kaitlyn Luna Thompson and husband David, Carley Darnell, Kyndall Darnell, and Colten Darnell; parents, Patricia and Danny Joe Darnell; sister, Shelley Birdwell and husband Michael; former spouses, Wendy Parker and Stacy Darnell; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to any conservation society that aids in the care of the Texas Coastline and its beaches.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.