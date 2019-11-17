Larry Engelke, age 72 of Floresville, formerly of Seguin, passed away on November 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Country Church in Marion with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating.
A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held in the Kingsbury Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.