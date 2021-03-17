Beatrice Flores of Seguin, Texas was called Home to The Lord on March 10, 2021 at the age of 57. She was born on August 13, 1963 to Abelardo and Consuelo (Gallardo) Soto in Seguin.
In her years of being a clerk she met so many people and touched so many hearts. To her no one was a stranger, just a friend she had not spoken to yet. She opened her home to many family members and friends over the years when they were in need, never judging and always providing comfort.
Most of all she cherished her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Meemaw”, she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandson. Beatrice was known for her love of the holidays, she had decorations for every season. She enjoyed cooking big meals and making sure everyone was left full. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Abelardo and Consuelo; her granddaughter, Angel Grace Flores; aunt, Carolyn Galaviz and her father-in-law, Sam Flores and mother-in-law, Velia Flores; sister-in-law Leticia Flores.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Naomi Flores, Jeremiah (Leticia) Flores, Lauren (David) Vargas, and Michael Flores; grandchildren, Alanna Morales, Valeri Morales, Marco Torres, Jeremiah Flores, Anaya Flores, and Mariah Flores; great-grandchild, Adrian Lozano; sisters, Delia Soto, Mary Soto and brother, Abel Soto. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Prayer Service will be at 3:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Services will conclude Friday evening in the funeral home chapel and the family will fulfill Beatrice’s wishes of cremation.
All guests attending services at the funeral home are required to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.