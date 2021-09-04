Joseph Dwayne Cline of Marion, Texas passed away on August 26, 2021 at the age of 37. He was born on June 26, 1984 in Anderson, South Carolina to Rickey Dwayne Cline and Margaret Brown Lee.
Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby Joe and Mary Cline, and great-grandfather Joe Cline.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Dwayne Cline Jr.; father, Rickey Dwayne Cline; mother, Margaret Lee of Anderson, South Carolina; sister, Tracy Medlock; grandmother, Effie Crowell; aunts, Scarlett Gail Tosco and Roeanna Lynn Cline, and uncle, Bill Folterman. Joseph is further survived by numerous extended family members and friends.
Joseph was a loving father and son. He was very driven, creative, hardworking, and ambitious. He liked to have fun and enjoyed riding his bikes through the hill country.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313