Col. Robert R. Stansberry, Jr., USA (Ret.), age 91 of Seguin, passed away on February, 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Maxine Naumann Stansberry in 2018, he will be buried with her at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in a private service. You may sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
