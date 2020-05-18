Harvey “Bubba” Ford peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born to the late Emmett H. Ford and the late Lillian Marie (Quinn) Ford on November 11, 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Harvey was 8 years old pushing a wheelbarrow. He joined the Army 2 days after he turned 17 and was an infantry machine gunner. Later he became a paratrooper in Germany. He drove race cars and broke horses. Harvey was a great father and grandfather and was always very generous and giving.
Harvey is preceded in death by his father and his mother; brothers, Don Ford and Robert Ray Ford.
He is survived by his wife Susan Ford; his children, Susan Williams, John Ford and Ann Marie Ford; grandchildren, Charles Belton (Candise), Joey Belton, Josh Belton (K), Caleb Cowey, Teagan Cowey, Kristin Cowey; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Ramsay.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Palmer Mortuary at 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. all funeral services concluded in the chapel on Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Tabernacle: PO BOX 184, Seguin, Texas 78156.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.