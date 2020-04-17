Angelita “Angie” Ledesma of Seguin, Texas was welcomed into her Heavenly Home on April 10, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born on October 5, 1957 in Geronimo, Texas to Jose A. Castillo and Elida Leos.
Angie as everyone knew her by was a very strong woman. She loved to dance, go to bingo but most of all had an extremely big love for her grandchildren. She was a great friend you could always count on and was extremely generous. She found joy living out in the country. She was a very happy and positive person, she had a loving smile and a warm laughter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jose A. Castillo; son, Jesse Ledesma Jr. and brother, Jose S. Castillo.
Left to cherish and honor her memory is her mother, Elida Leos Castillo; sisters, Maria Espinosa, Irene Castillo and Janie Castillo; brother, Rene A. Castillo; daughter-in-law, Janice Ledesma; grandchildren, DJ Rodriguez, Triniti Ledesma and Gabryel Ledesma. Angie is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
At this time due to the events happening in our nation and our world, there will be no public visitation, all services will remain private at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the National Kidney Foundation instead.
