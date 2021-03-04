Lillian Carol McBride Gary was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday morning, February 26, 2021.
Carol, as she was known by those closest to her, was born on December 30, 1933, in Seguin, TX, to Braden Carolus McBride and Lilly Marie (Matthies) McBride. She attended public schools in a one-room schoolhouse in Galle until her family moved to Lockhart. Before graduating from Lockhart High School in 1952, she was named Miss Lockhart. She attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in San Marcos, where she was active in many organizations and was named runner-up in the Miss SWTSTC Beauty Pageant and named to Who’s Who among American College Students. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1955. She also earned her master’s degree in bilingual education from Sul Ross University in Del Rio in 1973.
She married the love of her life, James Wallace Gary, Jr., on April 16, 1955. Together they raised their daughters Sherry Lea and Sandra Kay in Lubbock, Rankin, and Del Rio. After the girls graduated, Wallace and Carol resided in Pecos several years before returning to Del Rio in 1983. When Wallace died in 1985, Carol continued to live out on their ranch where she cared for her dogs and cats, and fed the deer, birds, and a stray goat. In 2018, she moved to Seguin Assisted Living.
A teacher for 37 and a half years, Mrs. Gary taught all levels of elementary students in Lubbock, McCamey, Rankin, Del Rio, and Pecos until her retirement in Del Rio in 1994. Most of her career was spent teaching second graders, but she also taught reading improvement, special education, migrant programs, bilingual education, and adult education classes. Along with a co-worker, she wrote and published a book, Fun with Cursive, in the mid 1960’s.
Carol loved children and used her skills and passion to teach swimming lessons, be a Girl Scout leader, and start a Sunday school class for special needs students.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Marie Jeanette Krusmark. She is survived by her daughters Sherry (Bruce) Porter of Odessa, Sandy (Allen) Wilson of Edmond, OK; grandchildren ShawnDee Davis, Cole Porter, Bryan Wilson, Braden Porter, Cory Porter, Mallory Stone; and great grandchildren, Shaylea Loveless, Sypher Loveless, Blayke Porter, and JaCee Porter. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Tierce, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Due to the pandemic, memorial services in both Seguin and Del Rio will be planned later. Memorials may be made in Carol’s name to the Val Verde Public Library, 300 Spring Street, Del Rio, TX, 78840, the Seguin Public Library, 313 W. Nolte, Seguin, TX, 78155, or First United Methodist Church, 100 Spring Street, Del Rio, TX, 78840. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.