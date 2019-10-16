Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jack D. Morgan, US Army Retired, age 83, passed away in his home in Seguin, TX on October12, 2019. CWO3 Morgan was born on September 14, 1936 in Waynoka, OK to Charlie and Cora Belle Morgan.
He is survived by his loving wife Nichol Morgan, children Jim and Nancy Morgan, Julie Foster, Erv and Shelly Nave, Janice Morgan, and Eric and Docia Nave, grandchildren Colleen and Al Bevacqua, Anthony and Lydia Martinez, Melissa and Thor Richins, Amanda and Mark Chadwick, Eric and Sarah Nave, Elizabeth and Shane Patrykus, Sarah and Kyle Dwyer, Justin and Kiesha Morgan, Amber Hale, Katie Richards, Kristen Nave, and Justin Nave, great grandchildren, Hayli, Sarah, Elizabeth, Gabe, Nate, Katie, Andrew, Levi, Alyssa, Landon, Josh, Tucker, Tavin, Xavier, Alex, Cadence, and Natalin, brother Gale Morgan, sister-in-law Ann Morgan, and numerous neices, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Jackie Morgan and brothers, Charlie Morgan and Billy Morgan.
CWO3 Morgan joined the Air Force as a young man and served as a mechanic. This is where he met the first love of his life, Jackie. While raising their 3 kids, he left the Air Force and joined the Army to become a pilot. He was a veteran of both Korea and the Vietnam War. When he retired, they settled back in Texas where he began working in the private aircraft industry as an aircraft accident investigator. He lost his first love, Jackie, in 1988. He found the second love of his life in long time family friend, Nichol, and expanded his family to include 2 more sons. As the family grew and added many more grandchildren and great grandchildren, he retired and continued to travel the world as a consultant. He spent the last several years travelling with Nichol to visit family and friends, praising God, loving babies, and enjoying life.
A family man to the core, everyone saw him as “larger than life”! He bled red, white, and blue, and instilled love of family and country in all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will take place at Dewville United Methodist Church on Monday, October 21st at 10:00 am, with a reception immediately following in the fellowship hall. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rip Collins.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Dewville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 404, Nixon, TX 78140.
