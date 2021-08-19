Suzanne Scheel
Suzanne Scheel, age 68, entered into the gates of Heaven on Monday, August 16, 2021, following a brief illness. Suzanne was born on July 11, 1953 the oldest of two daughters born to Bill and Elizabeth (B. Smith) Cornett.
She was a 1971 graduate of Hindman High School and attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky. After college, Suzanne worked for the Department of Human Services.
In August of 1980, on a trip to visit cousins in New Braunfels, Texas, Suzanne met the love of her life, Steven Scheel at Gruene Hall, and thus began their love story. They were married on September 26, 1981 and would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in September. Their first child, Nathan, was born in 1986 followed by their daughter Brittany in 1990. Suzanne loved her family and was a stay at home mom to her two children.
The family enjoyed many memorable vacations to Suzanne’s home town of Hindman, Kentucky and to the beautiful Smokey Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Steven and Suzanne also enjoyed several lovely cruise ship vacations.
Suzanne was an avid scrapbook hobbyist and had a wonderful group of scrapbooking friends. She created beautiful scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren.
She was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she helped with the preschool Sunday School Class. She enjoyed using her scrapbooking skills to create meaningful crafts for the kids in her class. She also loved all of the ladies in her prayer group and enjoyed their weekly luncheons.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Allen and Gayle Scheel.
Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Steven; her son Nathan Scheel (Alyssa); her daughter Brittany Harris (Mark). Her grandchildren, Ezra and Susanna Harris; Tessa Scheel. Her sister, Heather Janysek (Eric). Her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Denise Rossouw (Michael Mousseau); Karen Lindsey (Bobby); Michael Scheel (Christy). Her nieces and nephews, Myles Lindsey (Laura); Joshua (Teale) and Hannah Janysek; Trenton and Gracie Scheel; great-nephew Keagan Janysek. She is also survived by an abundance of friends and family both here in Texas and in Kentucky.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their prayers during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Scheel, Josh Janysek, Myles Lindsey, Trenton Scheel, Reagan Scheel, Kendall Scheel, Kyle Scheel and Kyle Trepagnier.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, the South Texas Pregnancy Care Center, P. O. Box 1962, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or to St. James Catholic School, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.