Jimmy Loyd McDonald, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on July 31, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Jimmy’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Walnut Street Church of Christ with Chuck Morris officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Boone Prairie Cemetery near Franklin Texas. Jimmy was born on June 18, 1935 in Springtown, Texas to Loyd Marion and Hazel (Gandee) McDonald.
Jimmy grew up on a farm and enjoyed farming and ranching his entire life. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He taught high school agriculture classes. He and his family lived in Wharton, Texas for nearly 30 years where he was a sales representative for the Borden Chemical Company and then up until his retirement he served as the Shop Farm Manager for the State Prison, where he was able to minister to many people.
Jimmy was an active member of Walnut Street Church of Christ in Seguin.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Justin McDonald and his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary McDonald; daughters, Robin McDonald and Kay Martin and husband Bubba; grandchildren who knew him as “Pappaw Jim”, Lans Martin and wife Melissa, and Megan Poirier and husband Jamie; great-grandchildren, Anna Kate Martin, Evelyn Meredith Poirier, and William Lanster Martin; sister, Doris Morris and husband Chuck; brother-in-law, Ronald Gillam; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book atwww.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.