Byron and Red Miller have passed away and gone to be with God. Byron Miller died December 17, 2020. His wife, Beulah “Red” (Perkins) Miller died April 7, 2021. Both were 90 years of age. They spent a lifetime together.
Byron Miller was the younger son of Daniel and Stella (Mize) Miller. His parents, sister, and brother preceded him in death. Byron, born in Cardwell, Missouri, on March 25, 1930, lived a mobile life with his family, because his father worked building America’s highways. Fisk, Missouri, was their permanent home.
He had the desire to travel, so after high school he enlisted as a private in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 23 years of service at the rank of Major. He lived in three foreign countries, on both coasts of the U.S. and in several states in between. His last move was to Seguin, Texas.
Beulah “Red” Miller was the only child of Alfred and Lillie (Bender) Perkins, born in Campbell, Missouri, on August 7, 1930. Orphaned by age seven, she grew up with her grandmother and aunts and uncles.
She met Byron when her family moved to Fisk when she was in junior high, and Byron immediately upset her by whistling at her from across a street. Admiring her beautiful auburn hair, he also nicknamed her Red, which she preferred to her given name. They married in November, 1950, and celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2020. Red was an artist, loved to read, play bridge, bowl, and play golf. She was a loving wife and mother.
As a military family, Byron and Red gave their four children an exciting and educational upbringing. Through many relocations, Red made a warm home for their family. After Byron’s retirement from civilian employment, he and Red traveled the U.S., playing golf together at many different courses and visiting friends and family around the country.
They are survived by their four children, Brenda K. Crabtrey (James), Douglas B. Miller (Marcia), Susan A. Miller, and Mark D. Miller (Maritza); four grandchildren, Erin, Angie, Katie, and Zach. They lived long enough to know and enjoy their six great-grandchildren, Brandon, Keyson, Ethan, Braxton, Kacie, and Caiden.
The family would like to thank Ida Salazar and her family for their excellent caregiving of our parents. They were there continually to watch over Byron and Red’s health and comfort in their last days.
A memorial service for both Byron and Red will be held on June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. All are welcome to attend the memorial service; For those unable to attend services may be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/1001988. Please follow COVID guidelines. There will be no reception afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.