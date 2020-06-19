Margie L. McCallay of Seguin, Texas peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1936 in Seguin, Texas to Henry Schrank and Meita Fredich.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Meita; brothers, Norbert Schrank and Reno Schrank.
Margie was a good-hearted and down-to-earth woman. She had a passion for sewing and quilting, and often liked to quilt at church on Tuesdays. She would help anyone in any way she could and loved being outdoors.
She is survived by her son, Carl Schrank (Donna); grandson, Carl Schrank II (Heather); brothers, Henry Schrank and Nelson Schrank; nieces, Brenda Maierhofer, Cain Wyatt, Dorothy Nelson, Diana Schonauer, and nephew, Pete Maierhofer (Maria). Margie is further survived by extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek at 2:00pm. Margie wishes to spend eternity among the beautiful wildflowers of Texas, so her cremated remains will be spread by her family at a late date.
At this time due to the events happening in our nation and our world due to COVID-19, those only contacted by the family are asked to attend. Masks and the use of hand sanitizer are highly encouraged.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313