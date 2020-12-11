Vergie L. Stevens

Our beloved wife, mother, and friend, Vergie Lutz Stevens, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her husband at her side. Vergie was born in New Braunfels Texas to parents, Travis and Bertha Lutz on December 23, 1943.
She was the most kind-hearted and loving person one could ever meet, and always put her family first. Her laugh and smile could light up a room. She met and married the love of her life, Lyle Stevens, after only knowing him for two weeks. That two weeks turned into 59 wonderful years, a true lifetime union as soul mates. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, photographing birds, and traveling with her husband. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Lyle “Trey” Stevens, daughter- in-law Glynnis Stevens; sister Kathy Babel, brothers Tildon, Troy, John, Alvin, R.V., and Arnold Lutz.
Vergie is survived by her loving husband, Lyle Stevens, son Scott Stevens and wife Sheri, son Timothy Stevens, daughter Julie Stevens Weir and husband Ronnie; grandchildren: Zachary Stevens and wife Amanda, Hannah, Cody, Shayne, and Rhiana Stevens; and 1 great-grandchild, Addison Stevens. She is also survived by sister Mary Ackerman, brothers Doug, Vince, Derial, David, and Eddie Lutz. She will be missed by all.
Celebration of Life gathering to be announced at a later date.