Maria Virginia Herrera Lopez of Seguin, Texas was called home to the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 69 in Weslaco, Texas. She was born to Juan Jose and Martha M. Herrera on December 2, 1950 in Seguin, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha M. Herrera and father, Juan Jose Herrera; husband, Juan Antonio Lopez Sr.; brothers, Juan Herrera, Enrique Herrera, Domingo Herrera, Roberto Herrera; sisters, Margarita Herrera and Anita Castillo and her favorite nephew, Roberto Herrera Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Juan Antonio Lopez Jr., Christopher Herrera Lopez and Yvonne Medina and husband Juan; grandchildren, John Ramirez, Miranda Lopez, Saturnino Gutierrez III, Isaiah Christopher Gutierrez, Edward Rivera, Clavelito Soto, Juan Jose Herrera, Serenity Perez and Xavier Perez and great-granddaughter, Janae Aviles. Maria is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that she loved with her entire heart.
A walk through visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to the capacity limitation in the chapel the family asks that the recitation of the Holy Rosary remain for only immediate family at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Everyone is invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that those attending please walk through and pay your respects to allow everyone the opportunity to visit with the family as the funeral home chapel can only accommodate 45 people at a time. As per CDC protocol social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home, church and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
