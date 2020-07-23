Betty Louise Brown passed away peacefully on the 20th of July, 2020 at the age of 83. Betty was born in Roscoe, TX on February 21st 1937.
She was preceded in her death by her parents Hazel (Tribble) Vogler and Henry Vogler, her brothers Ellis, Ennis, Wesley and Dwain, sister Eris and nephew Randy.
Betty is survived by her husband Newby Brown and her 3 children, Regina (John), Clayton (Stephanie) and Bret (Renee’) and her six grandchildren: Emily (Erik), Whitney (Aaron), Lauren (Ross), Weston (Griselda), Bret Jr. (Claire) and Sally, her sister Ruth Cooper, Sisters-in-Law, Carlene Carson and Volene Vogler, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current healthcare concerns, Betty will be cremated and a memorial service and celebration of her life for immediate family will be scheduled at a later date.