Dolores Aguilar, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Nesbit Nursing Home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on October 20, 1925 in Palestine, Texas to Teodoro and Antonia Aguilar.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Teodoro and Antonia Aguilar, her brother Teodoro Aguilar, sister, Trinidad Arriola, and nephew and niece, Val and Maria Arriola.
She is survived by Ashley Gonzales, Johnny and Maggie Gonzales who lovingly took care of her. She is also survived by her nieces, Mary (Joe) Martinez, Linda (Lorenzo) Cervantes, and Christine Olvera, nephews Val Arriola III, Teddy Arriola, and Eddie Arriola.
Our special thanks to her care giver, Blanca Ramirez Herrera, who lovingly took care of her for the past four years.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. burial will follow with a funeral procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.