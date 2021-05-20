Herbert Eberhard passed away on May 15, 2021 at the age of 93 in New Braunfels, Texas. Herbert was born on March 17, 1928 in Geronimo, Texas to parents Herbert William and Dora Bretzke Eberhard.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1945. In 1950, Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War for 2 years and did another 4 years in the Army Reserve. During this time he established Eberhard Lumber Company in New Braunfels on July 1, 1953 and a few weeks later, on August 14, 1953, he married Arline Faye Agnes Woehler. Herbert and Arline quickly grew their family with the addition of 2 children, Denise (‘54) and Dennis (’55).
Herbert served as President for 5 years of the Tri-County Selective Service Draft Board.
In 1973, he received the Selective Service medal from President Nixon. He was also a volunteer fire fighter with the New Braunfels Fire Department for 15 years. He coached little league basketball and baseball as well as managed the American Legion Baseball. Herbert was an active member of the Lumbermens Association of Texas and in 1992 he was honored and presented with Lumberman of the Year, much to his surprise. He was a Life Member of American Legion #179, serving for 69 years.
In 1993, Herbert sold Eberhard Lumber to Dennis and Diana and retired to pursue other interests including wood working, his cows and most of all, the grandchildren.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Dora Eberhard; brother, Leon Eberhard, sister-in-law, Laverne Eberhard; sister, Dorothy Eberhard and nephew, Steven Eberhard.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Arline Eberhard; children, Denise Mund (Jeff) and Dennis Eberhard (Diana); grandchildren, Brandon Mund, Kristopher Mund (Dawn), Devanee Chapman (Stuart), Dr. Deke Eberhard; great grand-children, Peyton Mund, Madison Mund, Ashton Mund, Brooklynn Mund, Asa Chapman, Abe Chapman, Archer Chapman, Arlie Chapman, Easton Eberhard, nephew and godson, Dr. Jeff Eberhard (Pat), sister-in-law, Shirley Hester (Doug), along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers: Brandon Mund, Kristopher Mund, Deke Eberhard, Peyton Mund, Ashton Mund and Asa Chapman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Memory Care New Braunfels, Visiting Angels, most importantly Marion Perez, who took care of him while he was home and family friend, Jim Hafer, who will lead the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope Hospice, The Alzheimer’s Association or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Herbert will be laid to rest at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in a Private Family Service.
Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10196442 top leave your memories and condolences for the family.