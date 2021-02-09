Arya Ray Lee Rochester, age 3 of Kingsbury, passed away on February 7, 2021. Arya was born on October 26, 2017 in Seguin, Texas.
Survivors include her loving mother, Cassydie Rochester and Brandon Douglas; grandparents, Johnny “PaPa” and Candy “Gimmie” Rochester, and Candyse “Nae Nae” Rose; uncle, Lee Rochester and wife Meagan “Meh Meh”; aunt, Crysta “Crissy” Rochester; cousins, Berkley, Oaklee, Wylie and Soffee Maye; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Sue Knetig officiating. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Douglas, Lee Rochester, Willie Rieger and Todd Moltz. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
