Velma Lee Moore (Baker) left this world just as she lived her life. She gave it all she had.
Velma was predeceased by her parents Claborn and Minnie Baker, brother Edwin Baker,sister in law Kaylyn Baker, sisters Mary Jo Cofield and Jonell Baker.
She is survived by her daughter’s Tammy Moore (Joel Dooley), Mary Fry and Kelly Moore (John Henry Monreal) as well as her brothers Bud Baker (Patty Baker), Gene Baker (Shirley Baker) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Velma was born in Three Rivers, Texas. Her father was a truck driver and she lived in many cities before they moved to San Antonio where she went to high school at Edison and was a proud “Edison Golden Bear” graduating in 1960.
Soon after graduation she would marry James Moore. He was in the military and took his young bride to places a young Texas girl never dreamed she would see. This allowed her to meet many people and create friendships that would last a lifetime. She settled in Seguin,Texas to be near her family that she cherished.
The one word that has been used to describe her more than any other is “feisty”. Velma worked hard, loved harder and gave so much of herself to so many. In the end she battled her disease of C.O.P.D. with that same feisty attitude and never gave up. She will be missed dearly by the many lives that she has touched.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the family cemetery in Nixon, Texas with a dinner to follow at a local restaurant in Seguin. Date to be determined. Please watch for announcements to be mailed or by evites.