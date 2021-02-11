Jack Cochran was born on December 4, 1948 in Cuero, Texas to Thomas Earl Cochran and Alene Opal (West) Cochran. Jack graduated from Seguin High School in 1967.
Immediately following graduation, he joined the US Army. He served three years in the Special Forces, Charlie Company Airborne Rangers 75th Regiment. During his service in Vietnam he received two Bronze Star Medals of Honor.
On June 7, 1970, Jack married his beloved wife of 50 years, Susan Reiley Cochran. After completing his military career, he attended Temple Junior College and Mary Hardin-Baylor and graduated in 1972 with an Associate Degree in Computer Science.
In 1973, they moved back to Seguin Texas and began a family. They have two sons: Jason Cochran and fiancé Tacey, and Chad Cochran and wife Kellie. They have seven grandchildren: Lennon Cochran, Julian Cochran, Emersen Cochran, Berklee Cochran, Miles Cochran, Elija Leckwold and Alex Leckwold. Other survivors include his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Betty Reiley; brothers-in-law, Ted Reiley and wife Kathy and Tim Reiley and wife Jennie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Jack began his career as Human Resources Director with Tyson Foods (Holly Farms) in 1976. He served the company for 21 years. He then went to serve as Human Resources Director with Alamo Iron Works for 10 years before he retired. After retirement he worked part-time for Soechting Motors for several years.
Jack was a member of Cross Church in Seguin, Texas for over 45 years. He was active in the church and was a member of the Missions Committee that served their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser.
Jack went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2021 at the age of 72. He was a loving husband, father, “Papa” and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Cox.
Donations can be made in his name to Cross Church of Seguin, 814 N Bauer St, Seguin, TX 78155. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
