MSGT Nelson Darrell Parsons Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MSGT Nelson Darrell Parsons, USAF Ret. entered eternal rest on December 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette Seguin Gazette Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesPair write, record song about SeguinMan faces 25 counts of child sex crimesNB man arrested on capital murder chargeGeronima DavilaPaula M. RamirezMan hit, uninjured, by 18-wheeler while driving lawn mowerSuzanne Marie PereiraAttorney claims river authority is misusing fundsPatricia Maxine MclaughlinNB officer arrested, facing child porn charge ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CollectionsHoliday Stroll 201917th Annual Polar BulldogFaithful journeyOur Lady of Guadalupe Thanksgiving feast