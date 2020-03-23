Wallace Gilmour “Wally” Parrish, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on March 22, 2020. Wally was born on April 1, 1942 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elizabeth (Gilmour) and Arthur Parrish. Wally was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan. He married Donna Jean Hiett on April 20, 1968 in Spokane, Washington.
Wally ran a successful business for 30 years, but his passion was spending time with and supporting his family. He enjoyed family camping trips in Washington, summers in the Caribbean, and was an avid aviator. Wally was an optimist — when life gave him lemons, he made a rum and coke. He will be missed, but his legacy lives on with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joan Cole. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Donna Parrish; children, Scott Parrish and wife Rima, Wallace “Wally” Parrish and wife Dubis, Jonathan “John” Parrish and wife Lisa, Holly Hagan and husband Jeff, and Elizabeth Garrett and husband John; grandchildren, David, Alex, Daniella, Isabella, Shelby, Bryce, Delton “Reid”, Liv, Caleb, Elizabeth, Jase, Grace and Jaxon; brother, Dean Parrish and wife Gina; several other family members, friends and his beloved dog Max.
At this time, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.