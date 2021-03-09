Burton Emil Koehler (Pops), born on November 22, 1941 to William and Thelka (Zuercher) Koehler in Marion, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021 at the age of 79.
Burton attended Marion grade school where he learned English in the 2nd grade; he went on to attend Live Oak School from 3rd grade – 8th grade. After 8th grade, Burton had to help on the family farm doing everything from planting and cultivating the fields and tending to the animals. He raised extra money by butchering animals trapped or raised for members of the community and would save his money in a Bible.
Burton went on to work for Krueger Chevrolet in New Braunfels where he learned skills related to vehicle body work. He also worked for National Transport in New Braunfels as a shop mechanic by day and truck driver by night. Burton eventually transferred to Capital Cement in San Antonio in 1965 where he worked as the only mechanic, while also working on the equipment in the quarry. As things grew at Capital Cement, he became the lead mechanic in the truck shop. He worked with Capital Cement for 35 years before retiring in 2000.
Burton was a true family man. Family gatherings were his favorite past time, especially holidays. The house was always packed with kids, grandchildren, and eventually great-grandchildren. He made sure everyone got a second plate, even if they were full to the gills. Burton enjoyed fixing and puttering around his building where he built and re-built motors, lawn mowers, and tractors. When the weather was nice, he loved to go camping by the river — whether it was spending time on the Guadalupe River at Lakewood in Gonzales, Gass Ranch in Spring Branch, or River Shade RV Park in Seguin, as well as Bastrop South Shore.
Along with fishing and enjoying the gentle breeze while relaxing, spending time with old friends and family members was something Burton enjoyed. At the end of the day, he would say, “Alles an seinem Platz und alles hat seinen Platz” (Everything in its place, everything had its place).
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelka Koehler; father and mother-in-law, Erwin and Frances Tschoepe; brothers, Alton Koehler, Leelan Koehler; sisters-in-law, Jerilyn Koehler, Kathy Koehler; brothers-in-law, George Friesenhahn, Vincent Kortz.
Burton is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Roberta (Tschoepe) Koehler; sons, Darin Koehler (Sophie Lochte), Dean Koehler (Robbin), Dale Koehler (MaryAnn); daughters, Donna Kubena (Steven), Diana Coleman (Chris); grandchildren, Jacob Koehler (McKenzie Seidel), Alison Rosenstern (Frank), Gretchen Smith (Trent), Elaine Lochte (David Rascoe), Matthew Koehler, Abigail Koehler, Rachel Blount (Jake), Steven Kubena, Jr. (Kaelan Cheatham), Joshua Kubena (Bailee), Colton Kubena (Rachel Henkes), Allison Kubena, Derek Friesenhahn (Kelly Dennehy), Desirae Friesenhahn (Shariyar Huq), Danielle Friesenhahn, John Wesley Coleman (Laurrisa), Christian Coleman (Megan Bohannon), Abbygail Coleman, Catherine Koehler, Michael Koehler; great-grandchildren, Ruger Blount, Jett Blount, Emerie Kubena, Xander Ramirez, Wesley Jay Coleman, John Wyatt Coleman, Jaiden Dennehy, Aurora Lyles, Everleigh Coleman; brothers, Wilburn Koehler, Elwin Koehler (Priscilla), sister, Evelyn Kropp (Ernie); sisters-in-laws, Dorothy Koehler, Eleanor Friesenhahn, Elizabeth Kortz, Gloria Tschoepe, Debbie Tschoepe; brothers-in-laws, Erwin Tschoepe and Vernon Tschoepe.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4:00PM-8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.