MSgt Leroy Rigney, 87, of Seguin, Texas, passed away at home and surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on December 14, 1932 to George Floyd and Bertha Ellen (Adams) Rigney in Checotah, Oklahoma.
Leroy is preceded in death by his wife, María San Juana (Rodríguez) Rigney, whom he married on Novemer 24, 1960, in Yurécuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. They were together for 56 years. His parents and nine siblings also precede him.
Leroy is survived by his son, Carlos Rigney (Ildiko), daughters, Rosa Adame (Odin), Teresa Lopez (Manuel), Veronica Soria (Saul), beloved caregiver and friend, Priscilla Garcia, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Leroy served honorably in the United States Air Force for 23 years during which time he served in Vietnam as an airplane mechanic. He followed his military career with some years working for the United States Postal Service and then began general contracting and home building for a living. He was a hard worker and was happiest when he kept busy.
Leroy was a friendly and generous man and loved helping others any way he could. He believed that having a good sense of humor was important and he never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank HIS doctor, Bobbie Thomas, Dr. Antonio Flores and his staff, Karen Taylor and the staff of Seguin Assisted Living, Amy and Monty Trost of Advanced Hearing Aid Center, and Lisa Wright and the staff of Guadalupe ENT for their years of compassionate care for our father. A sincere thank you is also extended to GRMC Hospice for their guidance and support.
A walk through visitation will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm, at Palmer Mortuary.
Interment with military honors will follow on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with a graveside service officiated by Pastor Roy Collins. Fort Sam Houston has a limit of 25 attendees and this number will be reserved for immediate family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions all CDC protocol must be followed including 6ft of social distancing and face coverings must be worn at both the chapel and cemetery.
A walk through visitation will be observed in order to allow visitors to pay their respects while limiting the number of people gathered in the chapel at one time. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
