Sophia (Palomo) Leal, age 60 of Seguin, passed away on September 21, 2021. Sophia was born on July 13, 1961 in Seguin, Texas to Elida (Hernandez) and Pablo C. Palomo.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pauline Palomo and her father-in-law, Antonio Leal Sr.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Leal, Ryan Leal and their father Tony Leal Jr., her companion, Randal Bulgerin; grandchildren, Klariza Herrera, Daniel Leal, Jaykob Leal and Ryder Leal; her fur baby, Victoria Leal; siblings, Pablo Palomo Jr., Norma Avalos (Armando) Johnny Palomo and Terry Palomo (Jose); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many friends.
Sophia enjoyed many things, spending time with her family, shopping, going to casinos, traveling to Colorado and other places. Sophia was countless things in life, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, a devoted friend and the light of all of her family’s lives, bringing color and life to anyone around her. She will be remembered fondly of how much she cared for her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Leal, Mario Leal, Abel Flores, Raul Chavez, Justin Palomo and Jesse Celaya. Masks are requested at all locations.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.