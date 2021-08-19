Emalyn June Hild was born to Max & Wanda (Stratemann) Bormann on January 25, 1926, in New Braunfels, Texas. She passed from this life on August 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 95.
Emalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie T. Hild; sister, Jewell Bormann Blang; brother, Orville Bormann; granddaughter, Courtney Lynn Hild; brother-in-law, Cleburne Hild, and brother-in law & sister-in-law, Donald & Winona (Hild) Pritchard.
She is survived by her children, Temple Hild Turner & husband, Garry of Boerne, Jason J. Hild & wife, Wanda of San Antonio, and Forrest L. Hild of Marion; grandchildren, Paul Robertson and Michael Robertson; great-granddaughter, Kalli Robertson; great-great-grandson, Amari Robertson; sister-in-law, Cleo Hild of Marion; brother-in-law, Robert Blang & wife, Helen and nieces, nephews, cousins, additional relatives and dear friends.
As Emalyn passed from this world to be with God, her music box continued playing the big band tunes from the 1940’s of her dancing days with Leslie Hild (her future husband). Emalyn met Leslie through dances, and their relationship developed with dancing and music a large part of it. Many of their early days were spent dancing at Landa Park; of course, with the fathers of the girls watching over their daughters!
Emalyn became engaged to Leslie at about age 18, and they married March 7, 1946, at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. They were married 68 years before Leslie passed in 2014.
Earlier in life, during her high school years, she worked after school with her dad at Eiband and Fisher department store in New Braunfels, and continued there after her marriage to Leslie Hild in 1946, until 1950 when their first child was born. Emalyn supported Leslie wholeheartedly in his business with his brother, Cleburne, Hild Bros., as a homemaker, focusing on raising their three children.
Family was most important to her, with hosting numerous family get-togethers for all the holidays, birthday parties with homemade cakes, and participating in her three children’s lives both at school events and at home. She paid special attention to the needs of the elderly in the family, looking in on cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as the parents. When pressed, Emalyn once said her and Leslie’s greatest accomplishment was raising 3 wonderful children, Jason, Forrest, and Temple.
Emalyn’s interests included travel, 9 pin German bowling and 10 pin bowling, singing (in the St. John Lutheran Church choir and performing solos while her daughter Temple accompanied her at the organ), playing the piano (many times playing duets with her sister, Jewell Bormann Blang), sewing, baking and reading.
She was very creative, doing not only needlepoint hangings, but also designing her own dress for her daughter’s wedding, sewing the bridal gown for her daughter, plus all the bridesmaids’ dresses, as well as the grandmothers’ dresses. She collected recipes and was especially known for her homemade German sweet rice with cinnamon, German Christmas cookies, and German coffee cake.
Her homemade Mexican food on Christmas Eve remained a family tradition and favorite for many years. Jason particularly loved her homemade fig preserves, and everyone, especially the grandchildren, loved her snickerdoodle cookies!
Her daily regimen always included morning coffee and reading Guideposts and the newspaper. Emalyn had a soft spot for charities and always contributed when the kids came around at the bowling leagues with their fundraisers.
Emalyn was also very active in the community of Marion, participating in the church choir, serving on the church council, helping with church communion and many other functions, and donating time and making potato salad for years and years for the Marion sausage suppers.
Emalyn & Leslie were an active, fun couple who loved to host parties, get together with friends, and go dancing with a group of couples who were dear friends. Travel was another important activity in their life, when they could make the time, especially after the kids had grown. She also became an avid sports fan, due in part to Leslie’s love of sports, especially baseball and the Astros, plus the Texas Longhorns. Emalyn also played a mean hand of the card games “Sixty-six” and Pinochle.
A Visitation with family will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas with Pastor Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow in procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas or The Alzheimer’s Association.
