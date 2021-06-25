Longtime Journalist Holly Wood died on May 20, 2021 after a short stay at Cedar Park Medical Center near Austin. Holly was 86 years old.
Holly spent her life as an editor, reporter, and public relations professional working at places like the San Antonio Light, San Antonio Express-News, Austin American-Statesman, Dallas Morning News, Seguin Enterprise, Texas State University, and Hermann Sons.
Over her journalism and public affairs career Holly received over 150 awards for editing, writing, and advertising from Texas Press Women, National Federation of Press Women, the Texas Medical Association and Texas State Teachers Association and the Humanitarian Award in 2001 from Brunhilde Hermann Sons Lodge.
She served on the school board of the Judson Independent School District from 1994 through 1997, becoming the first woman president of that school board and orchestrated construction of the $9.3 million performing arts center that is still serving students.
In the 1970’s and 1980’s Holly served as a director of various entities including the Guadalupe County Fair Association, Texas Junior Miss, Comal County Crimestoppers, and the Comal County Family Violence Center.
She is survived by her son Robert Wood and granddaughter Amanda Wood Dattilo.
No services are planned. As per her wishes her ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico later this year.