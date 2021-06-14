Christy Trammel, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on June 10, 2021. Christy was born on August 7, 1950 in Seguin, Texas to Annabelle (Wischkaemper) and William Koehler.
Christy is preceded in death by her father; nephews, William (Will) and Ryan Koehler.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Ken Trammel; mother, Annabelle Koehler; brother, Terry Koehler and nieces.
Christy was kind, funny, generous, beautiful, loving and a loyal friend to those who knew her. She was a very private person and her memory will be etched in the hearts of those who loved her dearly. She went through so much hardship, but through it all Ken was her rock, he was right by her side to take care of her and gave her the strength she needed. Christy is at peace now in the arms of Jesus Christ.
To honor the wishes of Christy funeral service will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.