Edith Dorothy Poe passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Chillicothe, Texas on March 17, 1933 to William Guy Melton and Daisy Dorothy Melton.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Clyde William Poe.
Survivors include son: James Edward Poe and wife, Twyla; daughter, Stephanie Ann Poe
Grandchildren: James W. Poe and wife, Julie; Michael Poe and wife, Gaby; Chris Salge; Amy Mitchell and husband, Mark; Jessica Salge; Kimberly Poe and fiancé, Guy Sumile; Natisha Canas and husband, Shannon; Autumn Brooks and husband, Joshua; Donald Graft and wife, Sarah.
Great Grandchildren: Mya, Emma, Emily, Melanie, Matthew, Joe, Ellie, Sam, Jonathan, Kijuan, Maliik, Amayah, Jade, Javen, Nevaeh, Jayden, Braiden, Arianna, Paxton.
Edie was a homemaker extraordinaire and always made sure that her family was cared for and safe. She loved the Lord. Besides her family, her greatest joy was serving Jesus. She was involved in many mission trips, apartment ministries and children’s ministries, too numerous to mention. Edie was an amazingly faithful prayer warrior, and many came to her for prayer in their time of need. Her strong spirit and her contagious giggle were an inspiration to us all and she will be missed.
A gathering of Edie’s family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Goetz Memorial Chapel 713 N. Austin in Seguin. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 also at Goetz Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park 2951 Tx-46 in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children and Youth Camp Scholarship Fund, Mineral Springs Baptist Church 1386 Mineral Springs Road Lockhart, Texas 78644.
Please sign Edie’s guestbook and share your memories at www.goetzfuneral.com.