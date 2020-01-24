Thelma Jones Coley, age 103, of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Thelma was born on April 8, 1916, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, to James Madison and Lillian Beatrice Graham Jones.
There will be a viewing and visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas, with Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Land Cemetery.
Thelma grew up in Oklahoma, and, when she was in school, she enjoyed playing basketball and she loved to write stories. She married Dewey H. Coley in Midlothian, Texas, on October 17, 1936. They had two children, and Thelma worked hard to ensure that her children had everything they needed. She worked for years as a clerk in the Dallas County tax office. She loved the Lord and spent many years teaching children’s Sunday School classes, directing children’s programs (including sewing the costumes for all the children!), singing in the church choir, and volunteering in nursing homes. She loved to celebrate the holidays with her children and grandchildren, and she went above and beyond to make holidays and special occasions fun and memorable.
Dewey and Thelma went on numerous camping trips, sometimes taking grandchildren along with them. She liked to cook foods that all the children liked. Her chocolate pie was a favorite. She was such a sweet, loving and entertaining grandmother. She spent quality time with her grandchildren. Each one of them can tell special stories of how she made visits to her house so much fun. She was also a spiritual influence to all of them. She loved taking them to church with her, and when they spent the night, she would help them memorize the Lord’s Prayer and the 23rd Psalm before bedtime. The whole family loved her and will miss her greatly.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey H. Coley; parents, Jim and Beatrice Jones; her sister, Helen Mercer; and brothers Hubert Jones, Pershing “Curley” Jones, and Roy Kennith Jones.
Survivors include her children Dewey Glenn Coley and wife Lynn, and Glenda Faye Coley Story and husband Mike; grandchildren Susan Logsdon and husband Gary, Carla Atkinson and husband Scott, David Coley, Sarah Masterson, Carrie Livesay and husband Russell, and Elizabeth Shahan and husband Brian; great grandchildren Amy Atkinson, Kyle Atkinson, Ava Masterson, Charlie Masterson, Clarke Livesay, Charlotte Livesay, Amelia Livesay, Katie Leigh Livesay, Luci Shahan and Jones Shahan; and great great grandson Max Risbon.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Coley, Gary Logsdon, Scott Atkinson, Kyle Atkinson, Russell Livesay, Clarke Livesay and Brian Shahan.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the nursing staff of Remarkable Healthcare of Seguin, Texas, and to the team from Elara Caring Hospice who gave Thelma such loving, compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church or to the First Baptist Church Library, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the charity of one’s choice.