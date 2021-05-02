Patrick Sam Chrisco was born on October 22, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the age of 74. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 830-379-2313.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Roger “RJ” William Dean III
- Details released for firefighter’s final honors
- Mosheim family recalls home’s history before blaze
- Jon Jones “Jon Jon” Nelson, Jr.
- Firefighters battle blaze at 123-year-old mansion
- Land owners fear water contamination
- Emilio Balderas
- Firefighter dies from COVID complications
- Joanne Meyer Vorpahl
- Seguin firefighter dies from COVID complications