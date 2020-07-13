Wallace (Wally) E. Dunham, Jr. of Seguin, passed away on July 10, 2020. Wally was born in Cameron, Texas on July 21, 1943 to Wallace (Doc) and Jessie (Martin) Dunham.
He grew up in Bryan, Texas with his younger brother, Joe and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961. He went on to Sam Houston State University where he met the love of his life, Vivian. They married in 1964 and had three children.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grand-father who always put his family first. He enjoyed watching Aggie and Longhorn football (we are a house divided), traveling to places near and far, fishing on the Guadalupe River, and spending quality time with his beloved dog Happy.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents Doc and Jessie Dunham, his nephew, Matthew Dunham, and his dog Happy.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Vivian Dunham, his children Jennifer Gary (John), Laura Dodgen (Chris), and Scott Dunham (Marie), his brother and sister -n-law, Joe M. Dunham (Judy), and their children Jon (Nicole) and Stephanie (Michael), his eight grandchildren, Reid (Ruby), Cassie (Jeff), Josh (Samantha), James (Krista), Jack, Mackenzie, Raleigh, and Charlie. He also leaves behind his seven great-grand-children Emily, Sarah, Mason, Oliver, Brodie, Reagan, and Riley and many other family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be planned at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.