Mark Steven Jones, age 65 of Midlothian, Texas, and a native of Seguin, passed away on August 30, 2020, after a fierce battle with bile duct cancer. Mark was born in San Antonio, Texas, and adopted into the loving arms of his parents Helna Alma (Neumann) and Gordon Parker Jones. Mark attended Seguin High School, where he played trombone in the marching band when he wasn’t out causing trouble—good naturedly, of course.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother and father and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Melanie Jones; children Margaret Elizabeth Bowman, 31, from the Nashville area; and Gordon Forrest Jones, 30 from the Denver area; his sister Shari Jones Robertson and her husband Fred, from Austin; sisters-in law Jamie Schick Whitehouse (husband Dave); Julie Schick; Jackie Schick Center (husband Lance) and all of their families including many nieces and nephews. He also has many beloved cousins, extended family, and dear friends, all of whom he adored.
Mark was an incredible husband, father, brother, and friend, and he always had a quick smile and loved to make others laugh. He cared so deeply about his family, and they all adore him — he will be missed dearly and never forgotten.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lone Oak Cemetery next to Friedens United Church of Christ (2555 Friedens Church Road) in Seguin, TX with the Reverend Doctor Edward J. Kern (of Trinity Lutheran, San Antonio) officiating. All are invited to an early lunch immediately after the graveside service at The Big Red Barn—The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center at 390 Cordova Road, Seguin TX 78155.
Serving as pallbearers will be Trenton Robertson, Ty Schaeferkoeter, Colton Center, Adam Bowman, Jordan McBee, Kenny Remmert, Calen Remmert and Clay Remmert.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter or hospice care provider.
