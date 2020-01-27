Jesse H. Lopez, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on January 24, 2020.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Jesse was born on September 10, 1943 in Luling, Texas to John and Trinidad (Hildago) Lopez. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Amelia Lopez, son Jesse Lopez, Jr., his parents, sister, Susan Lopez and brother, Rudy Lopez. Survivors include his children, Lisa Citta and husband Patrick, Jesse Allen, Yvette, Vanessa, Jessica and Cathy Lopez; grandsons, Joshua Lopez and Christian Citta; granddaughter, Abrianna Citta; great-grandson, Adrian Lopez; brothers, Joe Lopez and wife Josie, and Margarito Lopez and wife Carmen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.