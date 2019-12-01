Sylvia Ploetz Schneider, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on November 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church at 10 a. m. with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in the Dugger Cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sylvia was born on December 31, 1929 in Guadalupe County (near Geronimo), Texas to Edgar Charles and Nora (Kohlenberg) Ploetz. She was life long member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved with the Ladies Aid.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Nelson H. Schneider, her parents, her brother, Nolan Ploetz and her twin brother, Sylver Lee Ploetz.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Schneider and wife Sandra, Debbie Bode and husband Allan, Wade Schneider, and Nancy Schneider; grandchildren, Steven Schneider, Dawn Mund and husband Kristopher, Michael Schneider, Joseph Al-Ruqim and Christopher Schneider; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Madison Mund; sisters-in-law, Adeline Ploetz, Shirley Schneider and Roselyn Busch; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Schneider, Christopher Schneider, Joseph Al-Ruqim, Steven Schneider, Kristopher Mund, Peyton Mund, Terry Ploetz and Chris Frels.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.