Lorene Mae Placker McKee, age 100 of Seguin, passed away surrounded by loving family members on September 5, 2021. Lorene was born on March 27, 1921 in San Antonio, Texas to Marjorie (Price) and Elijah Placker.
She is preceded in death by her husband George W. McKee, her children, Barbara Krueger, George A. McKee, and Vivian Cannoy, her parents, one sister and two brothers.
Survivors include her son Floyd McKee and wife Jody; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Bruns officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a rose bush as Lorene loved rose bushes.