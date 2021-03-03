Gerald D. Ward

Gerald (Jerry) Dwight Ward - “The Ice Man “of McQueeney, TX. passed away at 83 years old with his family by his side on February 22, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born on October 21, 1937 in Oakland, California.
Jerry was proud of his Choctaw Nation Indian Heritage from Oklahoma. He grew up in Alice, TX. surrounded by aunts, uncles, and his cousins that he loved to torment. He joined the United States Air Force when he was 18 and became an aircraft, and jet engine mechanic.
After his time in the military, He moved to Seadrift, TX. and owned an A/C and refrigeration business in Port Lavaca, TX.
He then moved to Seguin, TX and met his loving wife Ruth. Together, they built McQueeney Ice Plant in 1986, and he became known locally as the “Ice Man.” After retiring he was always tinkering with something. Jerry liked to leave little notes for people to find after he visited. He was a prankster and loved teasing his grandchildren. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved Hunting at the Deer Camp, reading Western novels, playing dominos, and swapping tales of his exploits with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Ruth of 39 years and 20 days; daughter Susan Jine (Gene) of Huntsville, TX.; stepson Eric Torans (Kim) of Lytle,TX.; stepdaughter Darnell Sooter (Vernon III) of Livingston, TX.; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister Phyllis Squires; brother Mike Ward of Port Lavaca, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Nona Swanson Boyd of Seadrift, TX.; father Troy C. Ward of Oklahoma, and granddaughter Lindsey Rogers of Conroe, TX.
His presence will be sorely missed, and he will forever be loved by the many lives he touched during his time on Earth.
A public viewing and visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Please visit his website at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10069854 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
The Funeral Service and Committal Service will be live streamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook Page.