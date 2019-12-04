Lorine Lydia (Friedeck) Real

Lorine Real, age 88, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 with family at her side, from complications related to heart failure.
She was born in Cibolo, Texas to Louis and Minnie (Schmidt) Friedeck on June 17, 1931. Her family later grew with siblings Dora Mae and Viola.
Lorine is preceded in death by her Parents, husband Lawrence Real, sisters Dora Mae Bundick and Viola Skrobanek. Lorine is survived by her 4 children, Lawrence Real (Joyce), Louis Real (Sherye), Leonard Real, Loretta Umphers (Tony). Grandchildren Russell Real (Shawnna), Travis Real, Kevin Real, Elizabeth Elbel (Nick) and Desarae
Real, great granddaughter Crystal, brother and sister in laws, numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorine enjoyed nine pin bowling, playing dominoes, sewing and crocheting beautiful things that she never hesitated to gift to family and friends. She loved family gatherings
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Viewing will be held at Dellcrest Funeral Home on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.
Funeral service will be held at Dellcrest Funeral Home on Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at the Stapper Cemetery.