Sammie Ed Holloman, age 91 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Sammie was born on January 12, 1930 in Borger, Texas to John Marion and Twilley Denise (Milligan) Holloman.
Sammie is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Craun, and his first wife, Dottie Holloman. Survivors include his wife, Tammy Jo Holloman; daughters, Tashya Schwarzlose Cook and husband Richard, and Twilley Young and husband Mike; step-sons William Johnson and Benjamin Johnson; 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter; 16 great-grandchildren; cousin, Joy Banister; and two nephews; as well as numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Sammie was many things in this life. He was a Pilot as well as a daredevil, and was also an avid businessman. But most importantly be remembered as a beloved father and family man above all.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery in Seguin.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Rodney Schwarzlose, Phillip Schwarzlose, Sam Schwarzlose, Erik Young, Collin Young and Travis Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Rachel Schwarzlose, Benjamin Johnson and William Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. James Catholic Church, 510 S Camp St, Seguin, TX 78155.
