Rodney Ray Roberts, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on March 4, 2021. Rodney was born on December 29, 1948 in Seguin, Texas, to Frieda Anna (Jonas) and Roy Roberts.
He was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1968. Rodney felt so much love for his classmates throughout the years and always appreciated their well wishes during his illness. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clinton Roberts.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Roberts; sons, Jason Roberts and wife Suzann, Chip Roberts and wife Mallory, and Reece Roberts and wife Chelsea; step-sons, Trey Slay and Jordan Slay; grandchildren, Callum, Alex, Nate, Carter and Aubrey Roberts; step grandson, Trent Slay; sister, Gloria Burgdorf and husband Dale; sisters-in-law, Jewel Roberts, and Ginger Davis and husband Wilbon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. David Beatty officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury Texas. CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.