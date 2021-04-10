Vera Butler passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on April 8, 2021. A visitation with the family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. The Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. Following the service, burial will be at Nordheim Cemetery in Nordheim. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Recommended for you
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New business brings co-working space to downtown Seguin
- Rudolfo “Rudy” Urias
- STAAR testing halted for students across the state, including Seguin area districts
- Mariano G. Herrera
- Seguin ISD trustees approves new elementary boundary lines
- Armando “Maynard” De La Cruz
- Camden Matthew Schoenert
- COVID clinic set for Thursday
- Minerva Hernandez Rangel
- Dr. Vernon George Zunker