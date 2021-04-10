Vera Butler passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on April 8, 2021. A visitation with the family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. The Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. Following the service, burial will be at Nordheim Cemetery in Nordheim. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.