Anna Maria “Annie” Cimental Caddell, age 67 of Seguin, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020. Annie was born on Nov. 24, 1953 in Seguin, Texas to Apolinar (Revilla) and Cleofas Cimental. She will be remembered as a correctional detention officer at the jail. She loved sunflowers, and do-it-yourself crafts. Most importantly she enjoyed family gatherings, where her love flowed to each and every one of her family members. Annie was always kind and will e remembered for her “Big Heart.”
Annie is preceded in death by her parents and her uncle Margarito Revilla. Survivors include her daughter Rita Torres (Louis Vega); sisters, Magdalena Sanchez, Olga Ledezma (Elpidio) and Alice Morales; brothers, Chilo Cimental (Mary), Frank Cimental (Earlene), Cayetano Cimental (Irene) and Raul Cimental (Suzzane); grandchildren Dylan Caddell (Sarah), Gabriella Torres (Markus Jasso) and Joe Albert Torres, Jr.; great grandchildren, Dylan Aiden Caddell, Kylie Anne Caddell, Dean Carson Caddell, Kadie Marie Caddell, Genesis Lysette Torres and another great-grandson on the way; aunt-in-law Nora Revilla; close family friend Jeffery Timpson; numbers other loving family members and many friends.
A celebration of life service is being planned in Annie’s honor at a later date. Annie will be missed by will remain in our hearts forever!
Arrangements are under the director of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Tx, 78155, 830-549-5912.