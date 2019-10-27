On October 19, 2019, 89-year-old Lake McQueeney resident Marion Pollard Chandler went home to Heaven and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully at her beloved lakefront home, surrounded by her family.
Marion Chandler and her husband Joe moved to Seguin, Texas in 1993 after living in San Antonio for over three decades.
Helen Marion Pollard was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on April 5, 1930 and grew up in nearby Waskom, Texas. After graduating from Waskom High School, Marion pursued a degree in what would be her life’s professional passion – teaching.
She started her post-secondary education at Austin College, then transferred to East Texas State Teachers’ College (now Texas A&M University — Commerce) to complete her Bachelor’s degree. While at East Texas State, she met and fell in love with Joe Chandler, the football star who would be her future husband.
After graduation, she would go on to teach Elementary School for 37 years, the last thirty of which were at Fort Sam Houston. Before joining the teaching faculty at Fort Sam Houston Elementary, she taught in Pine Tree ISD in Gregg, Texas; in the Defense Department schools in the Panama Canal Zone; in Marshall, Texas ISD; and in San Antonio’s North East ISD.
While at Fort Sam Houston ISD, she and her students seeded wildflowers throughout the base; she received Teacher of the Year honors from the District, from the City of San Antonio and from the State of Texas; she was chapter President of the Texas State Teachers Association; and she served on the textbook selection committee for the State of Texas.
After retiring from classroom teaching, Marion continued practicing education as a volunteer docent at San Antonio’s Institute of Texas Cultures, where her most prominent visitor was then-President Bill Clinton.
When Marion and Joe moved to Seguin, they immediately joined and became very active in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Marion served the congregation as a member of the Altar Guild, assisting in weddings and funerals; as a member of the pastoral care committee; as a volunteer receptionist; and as a volunteer clerk at the church’s Cornerstone gift shop.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Joe Chandler; by her parents Sara and Pearson Pollard; and by her brother and sister-in-law Trulock and Nancy Pollard.
She is survived by: her son Joe Chandler, Jr. and his wife Tricia; her son Robert Trulock Chandler and his wife Freddie Ann; and her daughter Sara Chandler Beal. Her six grandchildren are Jonathan, Megan and Rene’ Chandler; Jennifer Beal Hillman (husband Michael); David Beal, Jr. (wife Christine); and Kendall Chandler Aubert (husband John). Her great-grandchildren are Sawyer, Tucker and Chandler Hillman; Benjamin and Leah Beal; and James Pearson Aubert.
Mrs. Chandler’s special nieces and nephews are: Jeff Pollard, his wife Leigh and their son Pearson; and Kelly Pollard Foster, her husband Joe and their daughters Taylor, Chandler and Hayden.
In addition to her official family, she is survived by a host of very dear friends and hundreds of her former students whom she unofficially adopted into her life. It was her great joy to be considered the unofficial sister, mother, aunt and grandmother to so many people she loved.
She enjoyed living on Lake McQueeney; being involved in her church; and being a part of the Seguin community. She loved deeply and was loved deeply – she will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, with Reverend Gordon Scheible officiating. A reception will follow in McKeogh Hall.
As one of her final requests, she asked that all who wish to honor her do so by embracing her passion for education and reading a book to a child.
Marion’s family wishes to thank the many medical professionals and caregivers who kept her healthy and enabled her to live at home. Of special note are those who served her so well in her final months: Visiting Angels and their caregivers Marie Murrell and Mickie Teagarden; Hope Hospice and staff; and Dr. Antonio Alvarado and his staff.
